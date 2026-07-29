Gland Pharma receives US FDA approval for generic sugammadex injection
Business
Gland Pharma just got the US FDA's nod to sell its generic version of sugammadex injection in the US.
This medicine helps safely wake patients up from muscle relaxants after surgery, and matches Merck's well-known BRIDION injection in effectiveness.
Two vial strengths, $1.6B US sales
The drug will come in two vials (200 mg/2 mL and 500 mg/5 mL) and is crucial for both adults and children needing anesthesia.
With the original version pulling in about $1.6 billion in US sales for the 12 months ended April 2026, Gland Pharma's affordable alternative could make a real difference for hospitals (and patients) across America.