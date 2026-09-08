Glass Wall Systems IPO opens today with 28% GMP

SBI Securities has recommended a long-term subscription for the IPO, citing Glass Wall Systems' strong market position and integrated capabilities.

The company has over 20 years of experience in providing facade and fenestration solutions.

It reported revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT) CAGRs of 22.5%, 38.7%, and 103.4%, respectively, between FY24-26.

Its order book stood at ₹981 crore as of July 2026, offering good revenue visibility going forward.