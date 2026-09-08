Glass Wall Systems IPO opens today with 28% GMP
What's the story
The initial public offering (IPO) of Glass Wall Systems India, a leading provider of facade solutions, is open for subscription today. The company has set a price band of ₹172-182 per equity share for the issue. The IPO will close on September 10. Ahead of the opening, Glass Wall Systems raised ₹128.36 crore from anchor investors by allotting 70.53 lakh equity shares at ₹182 each. At the time of writing, the GMP for the issue stood at 28%.
Investor interest
Who are the anchor investors?
The anchor round of Glass Wall Systems's IPO saw participation from several high-profile investors.
These include HDFC Mutual Fund, Bank of India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Abakkus Growth Fund, and Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd.
Other participants were PineBridge India Equity Fund, Bengal Finance and Investment, and Subhkam Ventures.
Each investor received shares at ₹182 apiece in this pre-IPO placement.
Financial health
Order book stood at ₹981 crore as of July 2026
SBI Securities has recommended a long-term subscription for the IPO, citing Glass Wall Systems' strong market position and integrated capabilities.
The company has over 20 years of experience in providing facade and fenestration solutions.
It reported revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT) CAGRs of 22.5%, 38.7%, and 103.4%, respectively, between FY24-26.
Its order book stood at ₹981 crore as of July 2026, offering good revenue visibility going forward.
Strategic moves
Proposed glass-processing unit to improve margins
SBI Securities noted that Glass Wall Systems' proposed glass-processing unit could improve margins, enhance supply-chain control, and reduce reliance on third-party processors.
The acquisition of Yes Systems is also expected to boost its presence in the premium residential fenestration segment through the ORIA brand.
At the upper price band of ₹182, Glass Wall Systems is valued at a post-issue FY26 P/E multiple of 19.1 times.
Issue details
Fresh issue proceeds to part fund glass-processing unit
The mainboard issue of Glass Wall Systems comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.02 crore equity shares by promoters Jawahar Hariram Hemrajani, Eshan Jawahar Hemrajani, and investor shareholder India Business Excellence Fund IIA.
Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹50 crore will be used to set up a glass-processing unit at its Vile Bhagad facility in Maharashtra as part of backward integration plans.