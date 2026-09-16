Glass Wall Systems shares rise over 13% on NSE debut
Glass Wall Systems (India) just had a standout first day on the stock market. Shares opened at ₹194 on NSE, already above the ₹182 issue price, and climbed more than 13% later in the session.
On BSE, they started at ₹190.10 and later hit ₹206.85, so early investors saw some quick gains.
IPO subscribed more than 81 times
The IPO was massively popular, was subscribed more than 81 times; basically, demand far outstripped supply.
Institutional buyers led the charge with a nearly 168-times subscription, while retail and non-institutional investors also showed strong interest.
The company plans to use the funds to build a new glass processing unit in Maharashtra and for other business needs.
Shivani Nyati recommends ₹178 stop loss
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said to keep an eye on how well Glass Wall Systems delivers on its projects and tracks real estate demand, especially since it works with execution, real-estate demand, and overseas exposure.
If you're thinking of investing now, Shivani Nyati said to set a stop loss at ₹178 as a safety net.