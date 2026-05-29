Glean hits $300 million ARR after tripling revenue in 15 months
Business
Glean, a startup often called the "Google for enterprise," just hit $300 million in annual recurring revenue, tripling its numbers in only 15 months.
As AI search heats up, Glean is now competing with big names like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.
Arvind Jain: context graph speeds search
CEO Arvind Jain says Glean's "context graph" connects to company software and helps teams find what they need faster while keeping AI costs down.
Glean's customers include Databricks, Reddit, Pinterest, and Samsung, and it offers consumption-based and hybrid pricing models.