Glenmark launches RYALTRIS nasal spray for allergic rhinitis in Brazil
Glenmark just rolled out RYALTRIS, a new nasal spray for allergy sufferers in Brazil.
Approved by ANVISA earlier this year, it's aimed at anyone 12 or older dealing with moderate to severe allergic rhinitis: basically, those annoying sneezing fits and stuffy noses.
Brazil's 1st olopatadine intranasal combination therapy
RYALTRIS is Brazil's first olopatadine-containing intranasal combination therapy, tackling allergies from two angles.
With allergic rhinitis affecting up to 60 million Brazilians, Glenmark hopes this launch makes a real difference.
The product is already approved in 57 markets worldwide (including the US the UK the E.U. Australia, and China) and marks a big step for Glenmark's global presence.
Marco Cerato highlights respiratory health commitment
Marco Cerato, Executive Vice President & Global Head -- Innovative Business, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, says this launch shows their commitment to better respiratory health with patient-focused solutions.