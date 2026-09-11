Glenmark launches RYALTRIS nasal spray for allergic rhinitis in Brazil

RYALTRIS is Brazil's first olopatadine-containing intranasal combination therapy, tackling allergies from two angles.

With allergic rhinitis affecting up to 60 million Brazilians, Glenmark hopes this launch makes a real difference.

The product is already approved in 57 markets worldwide (including the US the UK the E.U. Australia, and China) and marks a big step for Glenmark's global presence.