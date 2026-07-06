Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches generic olanzapine injection in US hospitals Business Jul 06, 2026

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals just rolled out a generic version of the olanzapine injection in the US aiming to help people with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

This new shot is basically a twin to the well-known Zyprexa injection, but more affordable.

The launch is part of Glenmark's push to grow its range of injectable medications and boost its role in hospital care.