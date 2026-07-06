Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches generic olanzapine injection in US hospitals
Business
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals just rolled out a generic version of the olanzapine injection in the US aiming to help people with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
This new shot is basically a twin to the well-known Zyprexa injection, but more affordable.
The launch is part of Glenmark's push to grow its range of injectable medications and boost its role in hospital care.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals targets $25.4 million olanzapine market
The olanzapine injection steps into a $25.4 million market (in the 12-month period ended May 2026).
Marc Kikuchi, who heads Glenmark's North America business, said the launch of Olanzapine for Injection underscores its strategic focus on growing a robust injectables portfolio and strengthening its presence within the institutional channel.