Glenmark Pharmaceuticals posts ₹301.4cr quarterly net profit, revenue up 16%

Glenmark EBITDA ₹762.5cr, proposes 250% dividend

EBITDA also jumped 36%, hitting ₹762.5 crore, and margins improved to 20.2%.

The board is proposing a generous 250% dividend (₹2.5 per share), pending approval at the AGM.

Interestingly, even with these impressive numbers and the big dividend news, Glenmark's stock dropped by 4.55% on May 29 (sometimes the market just does its own thing!)