Glenmark's profit dives 86%, but revenue holds steady at ₹3,264cr

Glenmark's struggles show how challenges can shake up even big pharma players. But if you're following the industry, it's interesting that their core business is holding up: Indian sales grew 3.7%, and North America bounced back 8.9% from last quarter thanks to new product launches—even as margins got tighter.

Glenmark pushes ahead with new product launches in international markets

Despite the profit dip, Glenmark isn't slowing down on innovation or expansion.

Their Ryaltris nasal spray is now in 45 countries (with more launches coming), and their acne treatment Winlevi just launched in the UK with more European approvals expected soon.

The company says it's sticking to its growth plans—especially in emerging markets where numbers remain solid.