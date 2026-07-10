Global AI investments hit $3.2T in 1st half of 2026
AI investments just set a new high score: global mergers, acquisitions, and fundraising hit $3.2 trillion in the first half of 2026, the biggest six-month total in over a decade.
Companies are snapping up tech like data centers and AI software by buying each other out, with 44 mega-deals topping $10 billion each.
Even though there were slightly fewer deals than last year, the size and impact definitely made up for it.
Utilities invest in AI data centers
AI isn't just about cool apps: it's changing entire industries. Utilities and energy companies are investing big to keep up with all the power-hungry data centers needed for AI.
Deals like NextEra aiming to buy Dominion Energy or SpaceX picking up coding startup Cursor show how everyone wants a piece of the action.
Banks are also cashing in on this wave, and raking in bigger advisory fees along the way.