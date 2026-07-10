Global AI investments hit $3.2T in 1st half of 2026 Business Jul 10, 2026

AI investments just set a new high score: global mergers, acquisitions, and fundraising hit $3.2 trillion in the first half of 2026, the biggest six-month total in over a decade.

Companies are snapping up tech like data centers and AI software by buying each other out, with 44 mega-deals topping $10 billion each.

Even though there were slightly fewer deals than last year, the size and impact definitely made up for it.