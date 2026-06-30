Global billionaire count rises to 3,302 as AI boosts wealth
Billionaires are multiplying fast. There are now 3,302 of them worldwide, up 13% in just a year. Their wealth grew by 25% on average, thanks mostly to an AI-powered stock market boom.
UBS economist James Mazeau said the AI boom has fueled equity markets, boosting billionaire wealth.
The US leads with the most ultra-rich, including 15 of the 37 people worth over $50 billion.
Global millionaires reach 57.5 million
It's not just billionaires. The global millionaire population reached more than 57.5 million last year (2025), with big jumps in the US and the UK.
But this growing pile of wealth isn't spread out evenly. The World Inequality Report found last year (2025) that fewer than 60,000 people hold three times more wealth than half of humanity combined, fueling fresh debates about taxing the super-rich and how to tackle economic inequality.