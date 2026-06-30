Global billionaire count rises to 3,302 as AI boosts wealth

Global millionaires reach 57.5 million

It's not just billionaires. The global millionaire population reached more than 57.5 million last year (2025), with big jumps in the US and the UK.

But this growing pile of wealth isn't spread out evenly. The World Inequality Report found last year (2025) that fewer than 60,000 people hold three times more wealth than half of humanity combined, fueling fresh debates about taxing the super-rich and how to tackle economic inequality.