Global campaign asks companies to donate 0.1% of revenue
Business
A new global campaign called Point One is asking companies to donate just 0.1% of their revenue to boost renewable energy projects.
Launched on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, it already has 30 businesses on board and aims to raise $200 million by 2030, money that could help unlock up to $3 billion from big investors.
Tiny contributions can make a big difference
Co-founder Ryan Kohn sums it up with "Almost Nothing Changes Everything," pointing out how a tiny contribution from each company can make a real difference.
The initiative is teaming up with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) so early donations can attract even more investment.
With global business revenues soaring, even a small slice could go a long way in funding the shift to clean energy.