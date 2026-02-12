Global capability centers in India: Current status and future projections
India hosts over 1,800 Global Capability Centers (GCCs)—think tech hubs and innovation labs for major global companies;
one source reports India accounts for about 42% of the global GCC market, while another cites 17% of global GCCs.
As of February 2026, the GCC segment's revenue crossed $70 billion and provided jobs to 1.9 million people.
With more global giants setting up shop here, India's GCC scene is booming.
Future of GCCs in India
By 2030, GCCs in India are expected to employ 2.8 million people and rake in $105 billion—so if you're eyeing a future in tech or business, this space is only getting hotter.
Plus, the Union Budget referenced in the source is dated 2006 and includes proposals and incentives aimed at skilling and regional expansion that could support GCC growth and hiring.
If you're thinking about where the big opportunities are heading, keep an eye on this sector—it's shaping careers and the economy fast.