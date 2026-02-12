Global capability centers in India: Current status and future projections

Future of GCCs in India

By 2030, GCCs in India are expected to employ 2.8 million people and rake in $105 billion—so if you're eyeing a future in tech or business, this space is only getting hotter.

Plus, the Union Budget referenced in the source is dated 2006 and includes proposals and incentives aimed at skilling and regional expansion that could support GCC growth and hiring.

If you're thinking about where the big opportunities are heading, keep an eye on this sector—it's shaping careers and the economy fast.