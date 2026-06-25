Global crude eases near pre United States and Iran tensions

Chris Wright: 20m barrels through Hormuz

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright shared that over 20 million barrels moved through the Strait of Hormuz in just a day, though he says it'll be weeks before things fully bounce back.

President Trump mentioned Iran has dropped ship passage fees and will use U.S.-held funds to buy food like corn and wheat for its people.

Meanwhile, US crude inventories shrank by 6.1 million barrels last week, but gasoline and distillate supplies actually grew, another sign that the market's stabilizing for now.