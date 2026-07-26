Global economy endures as US jobless claims hit 1969 low
Despite a few bumps, the global economy is holding up.
In the US unemployment claims just hit their lowest point since 1969 (pretty wild), and businesses are seeing their fastest growth in months thanks to strong demand for services.
Even new-home sales bounced back in June after a rough patch, helped by builders offering discounts to offset high mortgage rates.
European Central Bank pauses rate hikes
Europe's central bank is hitting pause on rate hikes for now, with President Lagarde hinting she'll wait for more data before making any moves.
German investor confidence is up too, boosted by economic reforms.
Over in Asia, South Korea's economy outperformed expectations in the second quarter (Q2 2026), AI-powered chip exports set new records.
Meanwhile, Japan's trade deficit grew as a weak yen and expensive oil pushed import costs higher.