Global executive search firms are now prioritizing India for leadership roles

Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, and Sheffield Haworth's insights

Heidrick & Struggles says India is now one of their key markets in 2026, thanks to rapid growth across different sectors.

Korn Ferry also expects more white-collar jobs opening up in areas like insurance and real estate.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Haworth just named Monica Agrawal as its new chairperson in India, signaling even more focus on cross-border opportunities.