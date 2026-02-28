Global executive search firms are now prioritizing India for leadership roles
Business
Big international headhunting firms are now looking to India for top leadership hires, as the country's economy gets a boost from AI and a surge in IPOs.
India's reputation as a go-to place for talented leaders is making it a hotspot for global companies searching for fresh executive talent.
Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, and Sheffield Haworth's insights
Heidrick & Struggles says India is now one of their key markets in 2026, thanks to rapid growth across different sectors.
Korn Ferry also expects more white-collar jobs opening up in areas like insurance and real estate.
Meanwhile, Sheffield Haworth just named Monica Agrawal as its new chairperson in India, signaling even more focus on cross-border opportunities.