Global Fintech Fest 2026 unveils platforms for cross-border payments, investing

Xflow teamed up with HSBC to launch a platform that lets overseas companies collect payments from India via UPI, net banking, or cards, without setting up an entity in India.

Meanwhile, Rupeeflo's nuvanta platform is bringing over 25,000 global investors into Indian financial products with smart onboarding tools.

Plus, SBICAP Securities joined forces with Appreciate Broking IFSC so Indian retail investors can invest in more than 8,000 US-listed stocks and global ETFs, with fractional investing starting from $1, through India INX and NSE IX in GIFT City.

These moves are set to make global trade and investing more accessible for overseas businesses, global investors, and Indian retail investors.