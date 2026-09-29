Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai spotlights AI, WhatsApp for banking
Business
The Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai, held from September 8 to 11, 2026, spotlighted how AI and digital tools are changing the way we bank.
Leaders talked about using platforms like WhatsApp to connect with people in smaller cities, making banking more personal and accessible.
Banks stress AI, consent, fintech partnerships
AI isn't just a buzzword: it's helping banks fight fraud and keep your information safe.
Consent management was highlighted as a must for building trust.
Bank heads like Amitabh Chaudhry (Axis Bank) and V. Vaidyanathan (IDFC First Bank) agreed: teaming up with fintechs is the future for smoother, tech-driven customer experiences.