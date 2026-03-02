Global fintech Revolut is coming to India: What to expect
Revolut, the UK-based fintech giant, has opened its waitlist for Indian users.
The app will soon offer a prepaid wallet with UPI support, plus both domestic and international Visa cards—all in one place.
Revolut had said in October 2025 it planned to onboard 350,000 waitlisters and is aiming for 2 crore users by 2030.
You'll get peer-to-peer transfers, budgeting tools, and more
You'll get peer-to-peer transfers, merchant payments, budgeting tools (called Pockets), custom UPI handles, QR/contactless payments, biometrics for security, and even rewards via RevPoints.
There are plans for kids/teens too. The Standard plan is free with two domestic ATM withdrawals per month; paid plans (Plus at ₹499/year, Premium at ₹2,499/year, Metal at ₹9,999/year) offer higher limits and faster perks.
They've already invested over $50 million in localizing tech
Revolut has already put between $45 million and about $53.7 million into localizing tech and meeting India's data rules.
They've got RBI approval for prepaid wallets and forex services.
Looking ahead, they're committing more than $669 million through 2030 to build out products and centers—hoping to make some serious waves in India's digital finance scene.