Global fintech Revolut is coming to India: What to expect Business Mar 02, 2026

Revolut, the UK-based fintech giant, has opened its waitlist for Indian users.

The app will soon offer a prepaid wallet with UPI support, plus both domestic and international Visa cards—all in one place.

Revolut had said in October 2025 it planned to onboard 350,000 waitlisters and is aiming for 2 crore users by 2030.