Global firms pledge over $90 billion to Indian tech sectors Business Jun 25, 2026

Big global players are betting on India, with more than $90 billion in investments lined up for AI, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, and cloud tech.

Amazon is making waves with a massive $48 billion commitment by 2030.

The buzz isn't just about one company: Google's putting in $15 billion to boost AI and data centers, and AirTrunk has promised $30 billion for new data center capacity.