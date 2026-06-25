Global firms pledge over $90 billion to Indian tech sectors
Business
Big global players are betting on India, with more than $90 billion in investments lined up for AI, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, and cloud tech.
Amazon is making waves with a massive $48 billion commitment by 2030.
The buzz isn't just about one company: Google's putting in $15 billion to boost AI and data centers, and AirTrunk has promised $30 billion for new data center capacity.
Investors back Indian tech and manufacturing
Saint-Gobain is investing €1 billion to expand its footprint, while ABB put in $75 million for industrial manufacturing upgrades.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board teamed up with CtrlS to pour ₹7,000 crore into hyperscale data centers.
All these moves show how India's becoming a go-to spot for tech growth and innovation.