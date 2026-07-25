Global investors pull $23.4 billion from South Korea and Taiwan
Big global investors are moving their money out of South Korea and Taiwan, worried about wild swings in AI-related stocks. Instead, they're betting on India, China, and Southeast Asia.
In July 2026 alone, South Korea's Kospi index dropped over 21%, and Taiwanese stocks fell more than 5%, leading to about $23.4 billion pulled from those markets.
India $2B inflow and ASEAN rally
India is seeing a surge: about $2 billion flowed into its stock market this month. Indian IT giants like HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services have jumped about 18% and 11%.
Meanwhile, Southeast Asia's MSCI ASEAN Index is on pace for its biggest monthly outperformance in more than two decades, with Indonesian banks rising on a surprise central bank rate hike and Thai stocks surging on bets that the current government will bring political stability.