Global investors pull $770 million from India, chase AI opportunities

US AI tech funds pull $9B

Precious metal and commodity equity funds aren't immune either, with redemptions hitting $7.6 billion and $4.2 billion.

Meanwhile, US tech funds tied to AI are still going strong, pulling in $9 billion during the recent market dip and pushing foreign inflows into US stocks to a five-month high of $10 billion.

Investors in Taiwan and South Korea took advantage of AI pullbacks by adding billions locally, while India's focused funds saw most of their outflows from non-US investors.