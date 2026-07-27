Global IT spending to reach $6.37 trillion in 2026: Gartner
What's the story
Global IT spending is projected to grow by 14.2% in 2026, reaching $6.37 trillion from $5.58 trillion in 2025, according to a recent report by Gartner. The forecast update highlights stronger growth expectations and increased confidence in overall market expansion. It also emphasizes AI-related spending, with incremental growth increasingly focused on sectors directly benefiting from AI adoption while traditional segments show modest changes.
Sector analysis
Data center systems to see highest growth
Data center systems are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in this global IT spending surge.
The expenditure on these systems is likely to jump by a whopping 62.5% to $822 billion in 2026, after a 51.6% increase in 2025.
This trend highlights the continued demand for AI servers and supporting infrastructure, as businesses invest heavily in building their AI capabilities.
Expenditure growth
Other key segments witnessing growth
Beyond infrastructure, software spending is expected to grow by 15.5% to $1.47 trillion.
Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) spending is also projected to increase by 29.3% to $287 billion as enterprises expand their cloud deployments.
Device spending is expected to rise by 9.8% to $868 billion. Services and communications services spending are projected at $1.57 trillion (up 5.3%) and $1.35 trillion (up 4.4%), respectively, according to Gartner's report.
Market drivers
AI infrastructure driving IT spending surge
Gartner's report notes that AI infrastructure, AI-enabled cloud platforms, and advanced software ecosystems will be the most attractive segments for capitalizing on the strong expansion in global IT spending.
"IT spending growth is being fueled by rising investments in AI infrastructure and software," said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner.
He added that organizations are investing more in AI-optimized servers, cloud services, and AI-ready software as they expand their efforts.