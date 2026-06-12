Global markets rise after Trump shares Iran peace talks news
Markets around the world got a boost on Friday after President Trump shared some good news about peace talks in the Iran war.
US stocks like the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones went up nearly 2%, while Europe's top indexes also climbed.
The mood was upbeat, with investors hopeful that easing tensions could mean smoother times ahead.
Asian markets surge led by tech
Asian markets saw even bigger wins: South Korea's Kospi soared 4.5%, and Japan's Nikkei jumped almost 3%.
Tech companies led the charge: Samsung shot up nearly 8% and Marvell Technology in the US gained over 11%.
Still, analysts are reminding everyone not to get too carried away, since past ceasefires haven't always lasted.
On the bright side, oil prices dropped a bit, hinting at less pressure on inflation for now.