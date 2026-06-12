Global markets rise after Trump shares Iran peace talks news

Asian markets surge led by tech

Asian markets saw even bigger wins: South Korea's Kospi soared 4.5%, and Japan's Nikkei jumped almost 3%.

Tech companies led the charge: Samsung shot up nearly 8% and Marvell Technology in the US gained over 11%.

Still, analysts are reminding everyone not to get too carried away, since past ceasefires haven't always lasted.

On the bright side, oil prices dropped a bit, hinting at less pressure on inflation for now.