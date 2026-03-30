Global markets slide as Gulf tensions drive record oil gains
Business
Global markets are taking a hit as tensions in the Gulf push oil prices to a record monthly rise.
President Trump is hinting at a possible US move on Iran's Kharg Island, but also talks of a potential ceasefire.
Meanwhile, Pakistan is stepping in to host peace talks, hoping to calm things down.
Yemen's Houthis strike Israel
Yemen's Houthi forces just launched their first strikes on Israel, adding to worries about inflation and recession as energy costs spike.
Brent crude has jumped 60% this month, reaching $115.98 per barrel.
Asian stock indexes are sliding, while the US dollar is getting stronger as everyone waits for key US economic updates and comments from Fed officials.