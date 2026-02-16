Global memory chip shortage looms over consumer electronics
Elon Musk and Tim Cook are warning that a global memory chip shortage is brewing, thanks to the huge demand from AI data centers.
The cost of a type of DRAM rose nearly 75% between December 2025 and January 2026, making electronics more expensive to produce and slowing down new gadgets.
Musk says Tesla is planning its own "TeraFab" facility to help tackle the problem.
Tech giants' scramble for chips leaves consumer electronics manufacturers in lurch
Big tech companies like Alphabet and OpenAI are snapping up chips for their AI projects, leaving consumer electronics manufacturers scrambling for a shrinking pool of supply from major memory producers like Samsung Electronics and Micron.
Industry experts think these shortages—and possible delays for products from brands like Sony—could stick around for a while.
Meanwhile, Amazon and Alphabet have unveiled plans for large capital spending surges, so competition for chips isn't letting up anytime soon.