Global memory chip shortage looms over consumer electronics

Tech giants' scramble for chips leaves consumer electronics manufacturers in lurch

Big tech companies like Alphabet and OpenAI are snapping up chips for their AI projects, leaving consumer electronics manufacturers scrambling for a shrinking pool of supply from major memory producers like Samsung Electronics and Micron.

Industry experts think these shortages—and possible delays for products from brands like Sony—could stick around for a while.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Alphabet have unveiled plans for large capital spending surges, so competition for chips isn't letting up anytime soon.