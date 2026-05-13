Global oil prices cool after 3 day surge, Brent $107.08
After three days of surging oil prices, things cooled off a bit this Wednesday. Brent crude dropped to $107.08 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate fell to $101.53.
The recent spike was driven by tensions in West Asia, which shook up global markets.
PM Modi urges public transport use
With the Strait of Hormuz closed for nearly 75 days (a route that handles 20% of the world's oil and gas), India's fuel costs have soared.
On May 11, crude hit $104 per barrel here, making imports pricier.
PM Modi has twice asked people to cut back on fuel use and try public transport.
State-run oil firms lose ₹1,000cr daily
India's state-run oil firms are losing about ₹1,000 crore every day because pump prices haven't changed.
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri warned these losses could wipe out last year's profits if things don't improve soon.
The ongoing strait closure is piling on the pressure for India's oil sector.