Global oil prices jump after Russia-Ukraine and Yemen tensions

More conflicts add to supply worries

Ukraine denied the drone attack, but just the threat of more conflict has traders on edge about possible supply issues.

Meanwhile, fighting in Yemen and Saudi airstrikes are adding to the instability.

Strong oil demand from China and delays in US stockpile data are also keeping everyone guessing about what happens next.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo summed it up: Brent has a soft floor at $60 per barrel, hinting that prices could bounce back even more if global supply growth slows down next year.