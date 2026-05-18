Global semiconductor memory shortage threatens AI hardware until after 2028 Business May 18, 2026

If you're wondering why AI-powered devices and servers are so hard to build right now, here's the scoop: there's a global shortage of semiconductor memory chips, and it might not get better until after 2028.

Micron's Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana called the current demand far above aggregate supply and unlike anything he has seen in his career, with tech giants locking in their capacity.

Even big players like Micron and Samsung can't keep up with how fast everyone wants high-bandwidth memory for AI.