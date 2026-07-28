Global semiconductor stocks tumble as China develops advanced chip machines

The selloff didn't stop in the US NVIDIA's share price fell around 5%, and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF kept sliding too.

Over in Asia, Samsung lost more than 13% and Japan's Kioxia plunged over 18%, with other major players like Tokyo Electron also seeing double-digit drops.

The main reasons? Investors are uneasy about China catching up in chip tech and worried that AI hype has pushed valuations too high, leading to a global wave of selling.