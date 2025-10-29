Global steel production fell by 1.6% in September: Report

Asia and Oceania saw an increase in output, and the EU increased by 4.5%. But there were some bright spots: Africa boosted its steel output by over 8%, and the Middle East grew nearly 10%. Even a few European countries managed small gains, including Russia and Turkiye.

Why it matters

Steel production isn't just about metal—it's a snapshot of how economies are doing worldwide.

With India and the US growing while others slow down, it hints at shifting trade patterns and new opportunities for jobs and investment around the globe.

If you want to keep an eye on where industry is headed next, these numbers are worth watching.