Global steel production fell by 1.6% in September: Report
In September 2025, global steel production slipped by 1.6% compared to last year, hitting 141.8 million tons.
China, still the world's biggest producer, saw output fall sharply by 4.6%.
Meanwhile, India went against the trend with a strong 13.2% jump.
Regional trends in steel production
Asia and Oceania saw an increase in output, and the EU increased by 4.5%.
But there were some bright spots: Africa boosted its steel output by over 8%, and the Middle East grew nearly 10%.
Even a few European countries managed small gains, including Russia and Turkiye.
Why it matters
Steel production isn't just about metal—it's a snapshot of how economies are doing worldwide.
With India and the US growing while others slow down, it hints at shifting trade patterns and new opportunities for jobs and investment around the globe.
If you want to keep an eye on where industry is headed next, these numbers are worth watching.