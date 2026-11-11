Global stocks climb as Taiex surges on TSMC AI investments
Global stock markets got a boost on Wednesday.
Taiwan's Taiex index led the way, up 3.6%, as TSMC reported strong revenues and announced up to $1 billion in investments in Anthropic and OpenAI.
The excitement around AI is clearly driving growth.
Unexpected US inflation lifts bond yields
While Europe's markets also saw gains (Germany's DAX rose 1%, France's CAC 40 edged up 0.6%), Wall Street had a rougher day.
Unexpectedly high inflation data pushed US bond yields up to nearly 5%, making investors nervous about possible Federal Reserve rate hikes next month.
Even so, Asian indices like South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei finished higher, though Hong Kong slipped a bit.
All eyes are now on how the Federal Reserve will handle these inflation pressures going forward.