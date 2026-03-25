Global stocks soar as Iran, US consider peace deal

European stocks also climbed

Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.9%, India's Sensex rose nearly 2%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up almost 1%.

European stocks also climbed, with London, Frankfurt, and Paris seeing gains up to 1.8%.

Still, experts warn things could stay shaky: if talks fall apart or tensions rise again, oil prices could spike back up and hit the global economy hard.