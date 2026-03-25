Global stocks soar as Iran, US consider peace deal
Business
Asian stock markets got a boost after news broke about a possible peace deal between the US and Iran.
This 15-point proposal helped push oil prices below $100 a barrel, making investors feel more upbeat about the future.
European stocks also climbed
Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.9%, India's Sensex rose nearly 2%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up almost 1%.
European stocks also climbed, with London, Frankfurt, and Paris seeing gains up to 1.8%.
Still, experts warn things could stay shaky: if talks fall apart or tensions rise again, oil prices could spike back up and hit the global economy hard.