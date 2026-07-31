Global tech giants eye India's Semicon 2.0 amid ₹1.27L/cr
India is getting a lot of attention from global tech giants; companies from the US Europe, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore are interested in joining India's Semicon 2.0 program.
According to Amitesh Kumar Sinha, CEO of India Semiconductor Mission, these firms will be exploring partnerships and showing off their latest tech at the Semicon India event this September.
The government has set aside a massive ₹1.27 lakh crore to boost homegrown chip design and manufacturing.
Fabless startup support and Hynix talks
Chip design is half the value of every semiconductor made, so it's a huge focus for this program.
Sinha pointed out that supporting fabless startups, the ones who design but don't build chips, will help drive innovation and make India a real player in the global chip scene.
Talks are also happening with big names like Hynix to keep memory costs down and make manufacturing affordable here.
Official guidelines for Semicon 2.0 are dropping soon, so stay tuned!