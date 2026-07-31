Global tech giants eye India's Semicon 2.0 amid ₹1.27L/cr

India is getting a lot of attention from global tech giants; companies from the US Europe, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore are interested in joining India's Semicon 2.0 program.

According to Amitesh Kumar Sinha, CEO of India Semiconductor Mission, these firms will be exploring partnerships and showing off their latest tech at the Semicon India event this September.

The government has set aside a massive ₹1.27 lakh crore to boost homegrown chip design and manufacturing.