Global tech giants outpace Indian firms in April-June growth: Kotak

Global tech giants like Accenture, Capgemini, and Cognizant pulled ahead of Indian companies in revenue growth for the April-June quarter.

According to a Kotak report, Accenture saw 3% revenue growth in local currency, Capgemini 5.1% in organic constant currency, and Cognizant about 3% on the same basis, while Indian firms like TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro managed just 2.6% (including acquisitions) and only 1.6% on their own.