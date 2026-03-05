Global tensions rattle markets: Sensex falls over 1,000 points

Stock markets took a hit—Sensex dropped over 2%, Nifty fell too, and mid/small caps also declined. The rupee slid past ₹92 against the dollar as investors rushed for safety. With volatility spiking, recovery in stocks looks shaky and key support levels are under pressure.

Oil prices surge on Iran threat

Iran threatening to block the Strait of Hormuz (where a fifth of global oil passes) sent oil prices up 12% this week.

That means pricier fuel for India, which imports most of its oil—making inflation and RBI policy decisions even trickier.

Even in the US, market nerves showed up as stocks fell, with many investors switching to safer bets.