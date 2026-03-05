Global tensions rattle markets: Sensex falls over 1,000 points
India's market fear gage, the VIX, surged 20% to its highest since last May after US-Israeli strikes and Iran hit back across the Gulf.
Volatility this year is now up a massive 73.52%.
Rupee slides past ₹92 against dollar
Stock markets took a hit—Sensex dropped over 2%, Nifty fell too, and mid/small caps also declined.
The rupee slid past ₹92 against the dollar as investors rushed for safety.
With volatility spiking, recovery in stocks looks shaky and key support levels are under pressure.
Oil prices surge on Iran threat
Iran threatening to block the Strait of Hormuz (where a fifth of global oil passes) sent oil prices up 12% this week.
That means pricier fuel for India, which imports most of its oil—making inflation and RBI policy decisions even trickier.
Even in the US, market nerves showed up as stocks fell, with many investors switching to safer bets.