Global wheat sugar and palm oil prices rising amid droughts
Prices for everyday staples like wheat, sugar, and palm oil are climbing fast worldwide.
The main reasons? Tough weather (think droughts), El Nino messing with harvests, pricier fuel and fertilizers, and global tensions.
All this is making it harder for big producers to keep up supply, and that means higher costs for consumers, especially in developing economies.
Policymakers urged to monitor food prices
Brazil and India are struggling with droughts, shrinking their output.
At the same time, higher demand for biofuels is pushing up palm oil prices, with reduced output in Southeast Asia.
Experts say if these trends keep up, we could see even higher grocery bills, especially in countries where people already spend a lot on food.
Policymakers are being urged to watch these shifts closely to help keep costs in check.