GlobalFoundries invests $10 million to boost Cyient custom chip design
Cyient Semiconductors, based in Hyderabad, just scored a $10 million investment from US chipmaker GlobalFoundries.
This funding is set to boost Cyient's ability to design custom chips and make its supply chain stronger, a big deal for industries like automotive and artificial intelligence.
Cyient already has design centers in India, Belgium, and the US.
Cyient Semiconductors valued at $510 million
With this investment, Cyient Semiconductors's value jumps to $510 million.
The partnership will help them ramp up their advanced chip (ASIC) design skills and get better access to top manufacturing tech.
CEO Suman Narayan called it a real vote of confidence in Cyient's vision for India-led semiconductor innovation, hoping it will spark even more cool tech coming out of the country.