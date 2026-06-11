GlobalFoundries to manufacture RF chips with Indian Fermionic under DLI
Business
GlobalFoundries is partnering with Fermionic, an Indian tech startup, to manufacture advanced radio-frequency (RF) chips.
Fermionic is an early-cohort company under India's Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme.
Fermionic to commercialize RF millimeter-wave chips
Fermionic specializes in high-performance RF and millimeter-wave chips used in radar, satellite communications, telecom networks, and smart sensing technology.
With GlobalFoundries's manufacturing expertise, Fermionic hopes to turn its prototypes into real-world products.
CEO Gautam Kumar Singh says this collaboration will help deliver "advanced RF solutions."