Gloucestershire County Council extends Voi e-scooter trial to July 2027

Voi offers training amid safety concerns

You will find Voi scooters in Gloucester, Cheltenham, Churchdown, and Bishops Cleeve, with about 14.5% of the population of Gloucester and Cheltenham using them regularly.

While they are pretty popular, clocking up around 34,000 rides each month, some residents worry about reckless riding and pedestrian safety.

Voi has responded with in-app training on traffic rules, safe riding tips, and parking, plus work with RNIB and Guide Dogs.

The Department for Transport adds that e-scooters are a greener way to travel, but says rollout needs to stay safe and responsible.