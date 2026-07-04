GM cuts 1,000+ Factory Zero jobs for 50 AI cobots

James Cotton warns automation threatens jobs

Union leaders aren't thrilled. UAW local 22 president James Cotton put it plainly: "Our manpower is being taken away from us."

The cobots come with safety features like slower speeds and emergency-stop buttons, but workers fear this push for automation could make job security shakier, especially with big contract talks coming up in 2028.

Factory Zero may now be a testing ground for GM's automation plans, raising real questions about what's next for human jobs in car manufacturing.