GM cuts 1,000+ Factory Zero jobs for 50 AI cobots
GM just swapped out more than 1,000 jobs at its Factory Zero in Detroit for 50 AI-powered cobots that help assemble electric vehicles.
While GM says these robots are meant to work alongside people, the affected employees are now basically laid off and listed as "idle."
James Cotton warns automation threatens jobs
Union leaders aren't thrilled. UAW local 22 president James Cotton put it plainly: "Our manpower is being taken away from us."
The cobots come with safety features like slower speeds and emergency-stop buttons, but workers fear this push for automation could make job security shakier, especially with big contract talks coming up in 2028.
Factory Zero may now be a testing ground for GM's automation plans, raising real questions about what's next for human jobs in car manufacturing.