GM installs 50 cobots, cuts 1,000+ jobs at Michigan plant Business Jun 24, 2026

GM just brought in 50 cobots, robots meant to work alongside people, at its Factory Zero plant in Michigan.

While these robots are supposed to boost efficiency and make manufacturing safer, their arrival has led to more than 1,000 job cuts, with some workers temporarily laid off.

It's all part of GM's push to modernize how cars are made.