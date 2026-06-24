GM installs 50 cobots, cuts 1,000+ jobs at Michigan plant
Business
GM just brought in 50 cobots, robots meant to work alongside people, at its Factory Zero plant in Michigan.
While these robots are supposed to boost efficiency and make manufacturing safer, their arrival has led to more than 1,000 job cuts, with some workers temporarily laid off.
It's all part of GM's push to modernize how cars are made.
UAW files complaints, GM defends cobots
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union isn't happy about the change, saying the robots threaten union jobs and could hurt workers' futures.
GM insists the cobots help reduce physical strain for employees, but the UAW has filed complaints and is worried about what more automation and AI might mean for factory jobs going forward.