GMAC: 71% business schools include AI, 37% teach practical use
Business
A fresh GMAC report shows that while most business schools, 71%, now include AI in their courses, only 37% actually teach students how to use AI in real-world situations.
So there is lots of practical AI learning, which could leave graduates a bit unprepared for today's tech-driven jobs.
Survey suggests more everyday AI training
The survey covered 1,162 graduate management programs across 314 business schools in 39 countries and found that while business simulations and decision-making with AI are common, practical skills like prompt-writing barely get any attention.
Only 21% of programs use AI for personalized learning.
The report suggests that boosting everyday AI training would help students land jobs where real experience with these tools is a must.