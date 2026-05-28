GMR Airports Ltd posts ₹400cr Q4 FY26 profit revenue ₹4,043cr
Business
GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) just turned things around, reporting a ₹400 crore profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 (in the year-ago quarter, Q4 FY25, they had a loss of ₹252.66 crore).
Their income jumped too, hitting ₹4,043 crore compared to about ₹2,977 crore in Q4 FY25.
GMR Airports ₹472cr FY26 profit
For the first time in more than 10 years, GAL posted an annual profit: ₹472 crore for FY26. Their total income soared to over ₹15,200 crore.
A big part of this comeback? Passenger traffic at GAL airports rose to 121.6 million in FY26 (fiscal year ended March 2026), with Delhi Airport handling 78.7 million passengers.
All this happened even as they managed runway upgrades and dealt with global challenges (pretty impressive recovery!)