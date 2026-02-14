GMR Airports's Q3FY26 net profit fell 54.4% year-on-year to ₹121.8 crore
GMR Airports Ltd saw its Q3FY26 net profit fall 54.4% year-on-year to ₹121.8 crore, mainly because expenses shot up.
But here's the twist—total income actually jumped to over ₹4,000 crore, thanks to a record number of travelers passing through their airports.
Record number of travelers for GMR Airports
This quarter, GMR Airports welcomed an all-time high of 31.9 million passengers.
Delhi Airport alone handled 20.8 million—so if you felt like airports were extra busy lately, you weren't imagining it.
DIAL's total income in Q3FY26
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), part of GMR, reported total income of ₹2,019 crore in Q3FY26 (up from ₹1,430 crore in Q3FY25).
The source does not report a DIAL profit-after-tax figure for Q3FY26.