GMR Airports's Q3FY26 net profit fell 54.4% year-on-year to ₹121.8 crore Business Feb 14, 2026

GMR Airports Ltd saw its Q3FY26 net profit fall 54.4% year-on-year to ₹121.8 crore, mainly because expenses shot up.

But here's the twist—total income actually jumped to over ₹4,000 crore, thanks to a record number of travelers passing through their airports.