GMR Group expects 10%+ growth in air traffic

Major investments and shifts in strategy

Delhi Airport can now handle up to 100 million passengers a year (up from 55 million), while Hyderabad's capacity nearly doubled to 34 million.

These improvements came with major investments—₹14,000 crore for Delhi and ₹5,000 crore for Hyderabad.

GMR is also betting big on airport retail and other non-flight businesses, aiming for these to make up as much as 80% of future revenue.

Even with significant debt, Chawla says Hyderabad Airport is already cash-positive and expects the group overall to turn profitable by FY26—helped by new tariffs that will more than double Delhi's earnings per passenger.