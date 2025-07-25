GNG Electronics' IPO oversubscribed 102.06 times: Key details here

India's biggest player in the refurbishing space

GNG Electronics is India's biggest player in the laptop and desktop refurbishing space. In FY25, it gave new life to over 5.9 lakh devices—more than double what it managed two years ago.

The company now has a presence in 38 countries and connects with customers at over 4,000 touchpoints.

Laptops made up about three-quarters of its revenue last year.