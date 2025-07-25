GNG Electronics' IPO oversubscribed 102.06 times: Key details here
GNG Electronics, known for refurbishing laptops and desktops as Electronics Bazaar, just had its IPO oversubscribed 102.06 times on the last day (July 25).
Non-institutional investors drove most of the action, subscribing 203.72 times their quota, while retail investors went in 40.57 times.
QIBs were more reserved at 133.73 times.
India's biggest player in the refurbishing space
GNG Electronics is India's biggest player in the laptop and desktop refurbishing space. In FY25, it gave new life to over 5.9 lakh devices—more than double what it managed two years ago.
The company now has a presence in 38 countries and connects with customers at over 4,000 touchpoints.
Laptops made up about three-quarters of its revenue last year.
IPO details and listing date
The ₹460 crore IPO had shares priced between ₹225-237 each, with a gray market premium of around ₹100 hinting at possible listing gains of roughly 42%.
Allotment results are expected by July 28, and GNG will make its stock market debut on BSE and NSE on July 30 (Wednesday).