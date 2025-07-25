LEGO opens its 1st certified store in South India
LEGO just launched its first certified store in South India at Orion Mall, Bengaluru.
After seeing a huge crowd at their Delhi NCR opening earlier this year, they picked Bengaluru for its tech-loving, family-focused vibe.
The new spot is pretty spacious and aims to be more than just a shop—it's designed for hands-on fun.
'Pick-a-Brick' wall, Build-a-Mini station and more
You'll find cool stuff like a "Pick-a-Brick" wall and a Build-a-Mini station where you can make your own mini-figures.
There are themed zones for Marvel and Star Wars fans, plus over 250 exclusive sets you won't get elsewhere.
LEGO is also rolling out a loyalty program to keep fans coming back.
This store is part of their bigger plan to mix offline fun with online shopping across India, teaming up with Ample Group to make it happen.