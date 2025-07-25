LEGO opens its 1st certified store in South India

'Pick-a-Brick' wall, Build-a-Mini station and more

You'll find cool stuff like a "Pick-a-Brick" wall and a Build-a-Mini station where you can make your own mini-figures.

There are themed zones for Marvel and Star Wars fans, plus over 250 exclusive sets you won't get elsewhere.

LEGO is also rolling out a loyalty program to keep fans coming back.

This store is part of their bigger plan to mix offline fun with online shopping across India, teaming up with Ample Group to make it happen.