Go Digit Life Insurance debuts pension plan with Nifty50 option
Go Digit Life Insurance just launched its first retirement solutions, stepping into a market that's seeing more demand as people live longer and face higher healthcare costs.
Its new Digit Life Pension Plan is all about flexibility: you can pick steady lifelong payouts or go for a mix of guaranteed income plus returns linked to the Nifty 50 index.
There are options for when you want to start getting paid too, so it fits different life goals.
Sabyasachi Sarkar highlights growth, retirement focus
Managing director and chief executive Sabyasachi Sarkar says the goal is to meet the evolving financial needs of customers as India's population ages.
The company is on a growth streak, with premium collections were up 51.2% to ₹1,990 crore in the financial year ended March 2026.
By adding retirement products, Digit Life hopes to stand out in the crowded insurance space and help more Indians plan for life after work.