Go Digit Life Insurance launches Digit Life Pension Plan
Go Digit Life Insurance just rolled out its first retirement plan, called the Digit Life Pension Plan.
You get two choices: Digit Sukoon, which locks in a guaranteed income for life, or Digit Boss, which mixes steady payouts with a bit of market-linked growth from the Nifty 50 index.
You can start getting payments right away or wait up to 15 years, so it is pretty flexible depending on your plans.
Pensions and annuities gain in India
With people living longer and healthcare costs rising, planning for steady income after you stop working is more important than ever.
Retirement products like these are becoming a bigger deal in India: As of March 2025, nearly one-fifth (about 19%) of life insurance industry business came from pensions and annuities.
Experts say flexible plans like this are likely to keep growing as more folks look for ways to secure their financial future while still having options that fit their lifestyle.