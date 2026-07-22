Go Digit Life Insurance launches Digit Life Pension Plan

Go Digit Life Insurance just rolled out its first retirement plan, called the Digit Life Pension Plan.

You get two choices: Digit Sukoon, which locks in a guaranteed income for life, or Digit Boss, which mixes steady payouts with a bit of market-linked growth from the Nifty 50 index.

You can start getting payments right away or wait up to 15 years, so it is pretty flexible depending on your plans.