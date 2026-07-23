Go Digit profit drops to ₹86cr as claims rise
Business
Go Digit General Insurance saw its profit drop 37.7% to ₹86 crore in Q1 FY27 (the quarter ended June 2026), down from ₹138 crore a year earlier (Q1 FY26).
The main reason? Claims paid out jumped 16%, hitting ₹1,046 crore.
Net premium up 7.6% to ₹2,007cr
Even with profits down, Go Digit's net premium actually grew 7.6% to ₹2,007 crore, thanks mostly to motor and health insurance.
But higher expenses (like commissions, brokerage fees, and employee costs) kept profits under pressure.
The company's shares closed at ₹283 on Thursday, reflecting the tough environment for insurers right now.